Speech to Text for Sullivan sweeps South Vermillion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the host tonight.. south vermillion travels to sullivan.. 3rd set.. maura secrest off speed pitch.. 3rd set.. korinne gofourth off the block.. kill later.. kloe crouch clips the back line for an ace.. but nothing lost there for sullivan.. golden arrows come away with a three set sweep over south vee. [f10]chad smith invitational-vo sullivan also hosting the chad smith