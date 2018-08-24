Speech to Text for Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce dinner

105th annual meeting this evening. each year... businesses... and indivuals are honored for their leadership. we'll have more on the winners in a moment... but first... news 10's heather good has more on why the location of tonight's event is getting a lot of attenton. she was at the meeting and joins us live in the studio with more. the annual chamber meeting is usually held at the hulman center but it was not available this time due to construction. organizers had to find another place that would be big enough... and found just that on the air guard base. covered: "there's no bigger job for the wing... is that community piece." business and community leaders gathered for the 105th annual terre haute chamber of commerce meeting... this time... on military grounds. the 181st intellegence wing of the indiana air national guard opened this airplane hangar to host the event. covered: kristin craig, terre haute chamber of commerce vice president, says, "probably the biggest thing that people will see is the vintage air planes that we have on display. we also have some really cool posters that kind of show the military history of terre haute." organizers say the business -- military partnership makes perfect sense. craig says, "they've participated in our first friday events. they've done a lot of different things. they serve on our board and so this is just another chance for us to be able to help them tell their story and get the business community out here in a way that's not typical that they do everyday." military leaders explain a number of intellegence... survellence and reconnaissance missions are done from right here in terre haute... but the biggest mission is to work with the community. colonel chris alderdice says, "we need airmen. that is our number one thing. we need good airmen to recruit and we need to retain those airmen. so to be able to do that we need to be really in tune with our community and so that we get the right businesses here to employ those airmen in their fulltime job yet they're able to come out here and support our missions." those at this year's meeting say they enjoy the change in venue and learning more about the air guard base. i asked if this event could be held at the base again... and was told no decision has been about that yet... but this year's was a success. as we said... several people and businesses were recognized at