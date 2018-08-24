Speech to Text for Parke County Sheriff credits social media for helping to catch a sexual predator

bars... and law enforcement are saying thanks to social media. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. earlier tonight ... on news 10 at 6 we told you about a chase that happened in terre haute that ended in an arrest. in tonight's crime alert... the parke county sheriff says they wouldn't have caught that man, if it weren't for you.. and technology. they were searching for this man ... roger joe bell. he's facing charges for failing to register as a sex offender. the parke county sheriff's department put out an alert on social media giving his description. that's when people started giving tips... saying they'd seen him in the terre haute area. they said he was hotel hopping. through those tips, terre haute police found bell near fairbanks park. sheriff justin cole says all of this played out only a day after putting on social media. "you just take that from 30 people who are trying to find somebody to thousand people that are alert" tonight, bell is in the parke county jail. staying in parke county.. we have an accident to staying in parke county.. we have an accident