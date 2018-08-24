Clear

Parke County Sheriff credits social media for helping to catch a sexual predator

Parke County Sheriff credits social media for helping to catch a sexual predator

Posted: Thu Aug 23 20:17:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 20:17:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Parke County Sheriff credits social media for helping to catch a sexual predator

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bars... and law enforcement are saying thanks to social media. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. earlier tonight ... on news 10 at 6 we told you about a chase that happened in terre haute that ended in an arrest. in tonight's crime alert... the parke county sheriff says they wouldn't have caught that man, if it weren't for you.. and technology. they were searching for this man ... roger joe bell. he's facing charges for failing to register as a sex offender. the parke county sheriff's department put out an alert on social media giving his description. that's when people started giving tips... saying they'd seen him in the terre haute area. they said he was hotel hopping. through those tips, terre haute police found bell near fairbanks park. sheriff justin cole says all of this played out only a day after putting on social media. "you just take that from 30 people who are trying to find somebody to thousand people that are alert" tonight, bell is in the parke county jail. staying in parke county.. we have an accident to staying in parke county.. we have an accident
Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Friday Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chad Smith Invitational

Image

Sullivan sweeps South Vermillion

Image

Barr-Reeve tops Linton

Image

The heat is coming back, but when?

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce dinner

Image

Parke County Sheriff credits social media for helping to catch a sexual predator

Image

Sullivan, Linton coaches with special link

Image

Sullivan QB looks for redemption vs. Linton

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Invasive plants becoming major problem

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving