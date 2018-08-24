Speech to Text for Sullivan, Linton coaches with special link

the field.. but on the sidelines.. there's a lot of respect between these rival coaches.. it's hard to explain just how big the rivalry is between linton and sullivan.. "just talking about it, the hair still stands up on the back of my neck." blaine powell has been on both sides.. he played for the miners and became a coach at linton.. but these days.. he leads the golden arrows into battle.. "he's still an alumni guy here. he just went over to the other side." brian oliver lines up across from powell as the linton head coach.. but these two know each other well. "i've known him since he was a little kid, coached him. i coached with him. he's a standup guy and i've got a lot of respect for him." powell was the quarterbacks coach at linton once upon a time.. and it was during that tenure that brian oliver.. ollie they called him .. was under center for the miners.. "when he played, he was one of those guys that played with a lot of heart. he played with a lot of desire. and he coaches that way. and his kids play that way." "he actually got me into coaching. my senior year of high school, he got me coaching some junior high football in the spring. he had me calling offense then. and i was hooked from then on." now oliver coaches against his former coach.. a guy who's taught him quite a bit.. "i've learned some stuff from him, so just going out there and playing against him is always interesting. seeing him on the other side, wearing the purple. i still want to beat him." these two friends don't talk much this week.. the rivalry is that important. the miners and golden arrows square off tomorrow night.. kick off is set for 7 p-m at sullivan high schooll.. sports 10 will have highlights from that matchup and 12 other high school football games.. be sure to join us right here for in the zone.. that's it for sports. we're going to take a quick timeout. news 10