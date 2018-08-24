Clear

Sullivan QB looks for redemption vs. Linton

The Miners 2019 class has never lost to Sullivan.

it's one of the oldest rivalries in indiana high school football.. and both teams want it bad.. linton and sullivan meeting on the gridiron for the 101st time tomorrow night.. last year's game was a thriller.. both teams traded touchdowns in the 4th quarter.. sullivan had a chance to win in the final seconds.. but the arrow q-b jack conner fumbled the football on the final play and linton held on to win.. jack conner certainly hasn't forgot about that moment.. and he says it's time for redemption... i haven't beat linton in my three years. and last year i felt like we had the win and i blew it there on the last snap of the game. on a personal level, i just want this bad. it's sullivan week. everybody is high tempo. we're ready to rock and roll. there's really no way to say it. we are just ready to go. linton and sullivan are fierce competitors
