Invasive plants becoming major problem

Posted: Thu Aug 23 15:30:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 15:30:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Invasive plants becoming major problem

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

problem for indiana. they say invasive plants and insects can devastate area eco-sytems.... killing local plants and animals. that's why local organizations are hosting an informative meeting on invasive species in terre haute. that meeting is happening right now! storm team 10's brady harp is there with more on why this is so important. [c4]invasive plants-live vo the meeting just got started here at the i-s-u office of sustainability - also known as the community garden. experts tell me the meeting will go over some of the area's most dangerous invasive species and how to combat them. the meeting will continue until 7:30 so you still have time to make it out. organizers call it a "community call out" to educate area residents about invasive species. they say having residents themselves fighting against the species will be a helpful "front line" against the invading plants and insects. amber slaughterbeck: "we are also going to be talking about how to remove these plants. that's called eradications. we will be discussing that as well as properly identifying those." again the meeting will continue to 7:30 and is free and open to the public. there will be a question and answer session for residents that make it out. live in terre haute - brady harp - storm team
