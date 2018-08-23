Speech to Text for Two Wabash Valley communities receive big grants

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

big grants to improve their wastewater systems. the towns of carbon and sullivan indiana were awarded money from an "ocra grant". "ocra" is the "indiana office community and rural affairs". it was a part of the wastewater drinking water program. both cities received several thousand dollars. you're looking at video of the wastewater system in sullivan. the goals of the program are to protect the health and environment.. reduce utility rates.. and improve infrastructure. carbon will be using its money to address issues with their main lift station. sullivan will use the money to upgrade the town's antiquated treatment plant. [b10]grant to sullivan and carbon-sotvo ...anything we can do obviously is an improvement. it increases the quality of life..helps retain population and prepares the city for the future. mayor lamb says the 700- thousand dollars will go toward a 2-point-2 million dollar project to build a new lift station. [b11]brazil response to grant-wipe vo we've told you before... the city of brazil also applied