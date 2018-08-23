Speech to Text for Suicide rates with first responders

for our safety.. and studies say police officers and fire fighters are more likely to commit suicide... as opposed to losing their life in the line of duty. on news 10 first at five we told you the startling statistic when it comes to first responders. so what's happening locally to prevent these tragedies in the wabash valley? news 10s garrett brown joins us in the studio to tell us. two hundred and thirty three. that is the number of suicides among fire fighters and police officers in 20-17. it's a number that is sad to hear. that's why both the terre haute fire department and police department have programs to help those serving our community. dan walls is the marshal of seelyville ...working at woodrow wilson as security. but he also serves as a chaplin for the terre haute police department. knowing first hand how difficult this job can be. "you see a lot of things that the average person does not see. you're the one that fills in the gap, you're the one that goes places that most people run away from." pressure that has pushed some who serve our community to commit suicide. its an issue that plagues both police and fire fighters. but both departments have programs in place to help those in need. the terre haute fire department sometimes holds meetings to discuss runs that might trouble many. "so we do have these post meetings of these instances but a lot time it needs to go further than that to a therapist." terre haute also has a program set up with the hamilton center of terre haute. this allows fire fighters and police to talk to a therapist no matter their need. but as chief fisher says getting to that step is often the hardest. "i can tell somebody all day long hey i think theres something going on here. i think you need to go get checked out or talk to somebody. its up to that person to take that first step to actually see that their having an issue." as for wells, he just hopes these men and women know that there are those that can help. including those whom they serve next to. "you know i believe that somewhere they can reach out and that's what we want to do. we want to make sure that they can reach out to the right people and be able to give a line of help to them because its not easy." of couse those whom serve us are not the only ones that may be in need of help. if you are thinking about committing suicide you are urged to reach out to the suicide prevention hotline. that number is on the bottom of your screen and our website w-t-h-i tv dot com. the search for a wanted man out of parke county