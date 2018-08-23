Clear

How long will this nice weather stick around

How long will this nice weather stick around

Posted: Thu Aug 23 14:53:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 14:53:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

with a low around 59. light and variable wind. friday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. south wind 3 to 8 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. friday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. south southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
