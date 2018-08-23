Clear

Fork in the Road: Tacos at Syd's

Fork in the Road: Tacos at Syd's

Posted: Thu Aug 23 14:49:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 14:49:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Fork in the Road: Tacos at Syd's

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

crew" fired up "5"-years ago . chief photojournalis t "mike latta" has been told time and time again about a spot that "supposedly" has the best tacos. so he loaded up the crew.. headed to the land of lincoln.. and made his way to "syd's place" for taco night. welcome to syd's place in lawrencville illinois, it's been here since 1934. owners peggy and darrell womack will tell you that when they bought this place 8 years ago, it wasn't for the building. "it's an old building i don't know if you noticed? i mean we have had the floor cave in a couple times because we have had to replace that... but it's the ambiance i think." "everytime a storm roll through you are like oh please don't let it fall down you know because it's been here for so long." "like we always say we didn't actually buy the building we bought the recipie," that recipie is for tacos. "been here for like 40 years....syd sidner started the tacos 40 some years ago." nat/// we are gonna scoop the meet and build the tacos.... then wrap them up. on wednesday and friday nights they serve tacos, and it's not just a few. nat/// wrapping sound ... you do a thousand of these some days? some days yes. this year already we have already done it two or three times, i think we sold one thousand twenty seven one night. so what makes the taco's here so good? it's their secret recipie, i don't know what it is.....plus the shells, the shells are real soft they are different from other shells. to start off they deep fry the shells. nat/// into the grease. then they add shreded beef. nat/// a little cheese. and then there's the green sauce that peggy makes nat/// give me a little green. "if you were to poll the people in here and ask where they are from, i bet there's more people from outside of lawrenceville here than there are from lawrenceville." nat/// that's what dreams are made of. dreams and great tacos. "the food's good.. the company is good.. and ya just gotta see the old shack." in lawrenceville illinois with the fork in the road, i'm mike latta news 10. now listen to this. syd's goes through "400" pounds of shredded beef a week. they sell "3" to "400" tacos the drive-thru. and.. anywhere from "600" to a thousand tacos overall on those nights. [e3]x wthitv.com-vo to learn more about "syd's place" and the tacos.. head
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Friday Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Invasive plants becoming major problem

Image

Speed and Agility Program set to help kids

Image

Duke Energy Bills going down

Image

Downtown facade grant in Brazil

Image

Two Wabash Valley communities receive big grants

Image

New Goshen Fire Department renovations

Image

Suicide rates with first responders

Image

How long will this nice weather stick around

Image

Fork in the Road: Tacos at Syd's

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands