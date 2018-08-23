Speech to Text for Fork in the Road: Tacos at Syd's

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

crew" fired up "5"-years ago . chief photojournalis t "mike latta" has been told time and time again about a spot that "supposedly" has the best tacos. so he loaded up the crew.. headed to the land of lincoln.. and made his way to "syd's place" for taco night. welcome to syd's place in lawrencville illinois, it's been here since 1934. owners peggy and darrell womack will tell you that when they bought this place 8 years ago, it wasn't for the building. "it's an old building i don't know if you noticed? i mean we have had the floor cave in a couple times because we have had to replace that... but it's the ambiance i think." "everytime a storm roll through you are like oh please don't let it fall down you know because it's been here for so long." "like we always say we didn't actually buy the building we bought the recipie," that recipie is for tacos. "been here for like 40 years....syd sidner started the tacos 40 some years ago." nat/// we are gonna scoop the meet and build the tacos.... then wrap them up. on wednesday and friday nights they serve tacos, and it's not just a few. nat/// wrapping sound ... you do a thousand of these some days? some days yes. this year already we have already done it two or three times, i think we sold one thousand twenty seven one night. so what makes the taco's here so good? it's their secret recipie, i don't know what it is.....plus the shells, the shells are real soft they are different from other shells. to start off they deep fry the shells. nat/// into the grease. then they add shreded beef. nat/// a little cheese. and then there's the green sauce that peggy makes nat/// give me a little green. "if you were to poll the people in here and ask where they are from, i bet there's more people from outside of lawrenceville here than there are from lawrenceville." nat/// that's what dreams are made of. dreams and great tacos. "the food's good.. the company is good.. and ya just gotta see the old shack." in lawrenceville illinois with the fork in the road, i'm mike latta news 10. now listen to this. syd's goes through "400" pounds of shredded beef a week. they sell "3" to "400" tacos the drive-thru. and.. anywhere from "600" to a thousand tacos overall on those nights. [e3]x wthitv.com-vo to learn more about "syd's place" and the tacos.. head