Speech to Text for Rural Community receiving new technology

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to their school work. "rural community academy" recently started using a new program. this tool is called "connexus education management system." 7th and 8th graders are taking classes in a new computer lab at their charter school. they have access to all kinds of learning materials for different subjects. the director of technology says the program can take the education experience to the next level. "students have the ability to view live lectures. so, they have a professor who is being filmed, and they all have earbuds with little microphones attached to them, and if they have a question they can say 'hey, hold on, i have a question' and their question can be answer immediately." the teachers and professors are certified for online- blended learning. students who are sick and have internet at home can connect to the program. a long-standing terre haute tradition ..