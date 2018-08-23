Clear

Kenneth Dierdrof loses his fight to ALS

Posted: Thu Aug 23 14:43:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 14:43:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a vietnam veteran today. "kenneth dierdorf" has died.. just days after he was granted one of his last wishes. we introduced you to "dierdorf" as he sat in a "hue helicopter during the terre haute air show. he was "1"-member of the dirty half dozen and served as a machine gunner during the vietnam war. "dierdorf" lost his "8" year battle against "a-l-s. he was just "68". services for "dierdorf" will take place next tuesday. the visitation will be held at greiner funeral home in terre haute from "2" to "4" pm. funeral services will begin at "4".. with full military honors. loads of sunshine on this thursday.. and
