Speech to Text for Man arrested on child porn charges will remain behind bars

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will remain in jail until his trial date. federal agents raided the home of "charles hill" last week. there.. they found images on his phone, laptop and an external hard drive. after his arrest, the government asked "hill" be held in jail while he awaits a trial in his case. "hill" had a hearing set for today to see if a judge would release him. that hearing was waived. "hill's" next hearing has not yet been set. [b7]suicide prevention first responders-vo police and firefighters