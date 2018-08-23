Clear
Margaret Avenue Drainage Project wraps up

Posted: Thu Aug 23 14:16:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

retail development on terre haute's east side. we're talking about the project at state road 46 and new margaret drive. it'll allow for better drainage on the east side of "46" where meijer is located. the project came in at "1"- point "8" million dollars. that's about "4"-perecnt "over what it was projected to cost. [b4]downtown light project-wipe vo and.. you'll soon see more decorative street lights in downtown terre
