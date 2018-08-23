Speech to Text for Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner visits Sumner

it's thursday, august 23rd. illinois governor bruce rauner was in the wabash valley today. he made a stop to present a local fire department with a grant. news 10 bureau chief gary brian was there. he tells us what the money is being used for. ///////// "governor bruce rauner was in sumner illinois this afternoon. he was here to present the fire department with a grant that could save your life." rauner's stop on thursday afternoon marks one of the first times a governor has visited the small illinois town. as he addressed the crowd, one thing rang out, supporting those who keep the community safe. "many of the larger towns with wealthier districts can afford to get the latest technology. many communities are just too small. they can't afford it. but they all deserve to have the best. so we're trying to get this program expanded and we're honored to do it here." the state funds the small equipment grant. the money is a big deal for this small town fire department. "the christy fire protection district covers 168 square miles. we're in three counties. we currently rely on two fire departments for rescue extracation." the district plans to purchase extraction equipment similar to the jaws of life. fire chief brent perrott says this is important considering their location. "we have us highway 50, us highway 250, many county highways. in the spring and fall the county township roads are utilized greatly by the farming community." increase traffic means increased risk in accidents. having a district so large means it is critical for a fire department to have it's own equipment. "by having this equipment here, greatly reduces response time and will ultimately save lives." it's something the governor understands is difficult for small communites. "the challenge is that these are small communities and the service area is very large. so that requires traveling long distances. so that's why it is even more imparitive, more critical that they have the latest equipment." "the fire district is the fifth largest district in the state. in sumner illinois, gary brian, news 10."