Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high near 79. then, another clear and cool night, right back into the 50s. little cooler, tomorrow, but more clouds, and a chance for scattered showers and storms. high tomorrow at 74. mid 80s with unsettled weather for the weekend. a powerful hurricane is headed towards hawaii this the afternoon - with a few clouds - but still nice with a high near 79. then, another clear and cool night, right back into the 50s. little cooler, tomorrow, but more clouds, and a chance for scattered showers and storms. high tomorrow at 74. mid 80s with unsettled weather for the weekend. a powerful hurricane is headed towards hawaii this the afternoon - with a few clouds - but still nice with a high near 79. then, another clear and cool night, right back into the 50s. little cooler, tomorrow, but more clouds, and a chance for scattered showers and storms. high tomorrow at 74. mid 80s with unsettled weather for the weekend. a powerful hurricane is headed towards hawaii this mid-day. hurricane lane is expected to