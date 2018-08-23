Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10 Weather

Posted: Thu Aug 23 09:22:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 09:24:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

