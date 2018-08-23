Clear

Terre Haute's 105th Annual Meeting tonight

Terre Haute's Chamber of Commerce is putting a spotlight on local business Thursday at their 105th Annual Meeting.

the terre haute chamber of commerce will host its annual meeting! the chamber of commerce is ready to honor local business tonight. the one common thread amongst all "700" people??? the call terre haute home. the chamber wants to show local business leaders how their everyday work -- is making a national impact. in fact -- senator joe donnelly who represents indiana in "washington d- c" will be at tonight's event. that's along with several state lawmakers as well. the chamber says an opportunity to build relationships is what leads to a stronger economy ! "the annual event is the ultimate networking event. the chamber represents large industry -- and mom and pop shops. and small businesses" you're looking at video from last year's annual meeting. this year -- you'll find it at the "181st intelligence wing". there are a lot of secrets that loom around the intelligence wing. that's because of the classified missions that happen there. tonight -- attendees will 2 -- continues tonight. we're talking about terre haute's annual meeting. the city's chamber of commerce hosts the event. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain why this year will be different than the last "100". at "5:30" -- we told you the chamber of commerce is putting a spotlight on local businesses. from large industry -- to mom and pop stores. they call tonight -- the best networking event of the year. afterall -- if you get "700" people in the same room -- you're bound to learn something new. speaking of new -- this is the first year the event is hosted at the 181 st intelligence wing. those attending tonight's annual meeting will get an inside look at what they do at the terre haute base. for example -- they will learn that "500" people deal with top secret missions at the base on any given month. if you would like to learn more about how this terre haute base plays a role in national defense -- get your last minute ticket. they're availible until noon today.
