Spaghetti Festival

Spaghetti Festival in Clinton Indiana, Sacred Heart Parish gymnasium.

Posted: Thu Aug 23 05:35:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 05:51:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Spaghetti Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clinton. spaghetti fest, fri. 4-9 p.m., sat. and sun. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., mon. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., sauce prepared by knights of columbus #9441, air conditioned dining, handicapped accessible, adults $8, children 12 and younger $5, silent auction, craft booths, free parking. information: 765-832-8468. dick-hollingsworth. sacred heart parish, gymnasium, 558 nebeker st., clinton.
