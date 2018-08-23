Clear

One more day of decent weather will be with us

hursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 79° Thursday night: Clear and comfortable. Not quite as cool. Low: 57°

Posted: Thu Aug 23 03:23:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 23 03:25:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 79° Thursday night: Clear and comfortable. Not quite as cool. Low: 57° Friday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High: 74° Detailed Forecast: One more day of decent weather will be with us, as high pressure continues to kick it in the area. However, a warm front is steamrolling it's way as well. This will bring increased chances for showers and storms, along with a blast of summer-swelter, for the weekend. Rain looks likely Friday afternoon, with spotty chances on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will jump above seasonal normal (Normal: 87°) during this period. A few rain chances look possible next week, too, but just like you, we're focused on the weekend. :) Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
One more nice day; rain coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

