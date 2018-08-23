Speech to Text for One more day of decent weather will be with us

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 79° Thursday night: Clear and comfortable. Not quite as cool. Low: 57° Friday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High: 74° Detailed Forecast: One more day of decent weather will be with us, as high pressure continues to kick it in the area. However, a warm front is steamrolling it's way as well. This will bring increased chances for showers and storms, along with a blast of summer-swelter, for the weekend. Rain looks likely Friday afternoon, with spotty chances on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will jump above seasonal normal (Normal: 87°) during this period. A few rain chances look possible next week, too, but just like you, we're focused on the weekend. :) Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031