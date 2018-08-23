Speech to Text for Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

... and is a money maker for the city... but some are concerned about safety after hours. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. one particular after party is grabbing the attention of local business owners and authorities. news 10's heather good spoke with the party organizer. she has more on the controversy live from the fairgrounds. official scheid deisel extravaganza events are happening here on vigo county fair grounds... but across 4-1... and past the vigo dodge car dealership ... an after party is planned in a vacant lot. that party is getting a lot of attention and the organizer says it has not all been positive. kirchner says, "we want to make sure that everybody makes it home safely and has a safe place to have a good time at." some vigo county business owners have concerns about a diesel fest after party planned this weekend in this six acre lot. michael tom, vigo dodge president, says, "it's going to be really crowded. the road is narrow. i'm afraid somebody could possibly get hurt." dealership president mike tom says the scheid deisel extravaganza has been good for business and he's never had issues before... but this year he is hiring security for the first time... to prepare for the after party near his business -- not affiliated with scheid deisel. tom says, "it's going to be crowded. it's going to be a concern for law enforcement trying to keep everything going the right direction." olivia kirchner is organizing what's being called the "official deisel after party." she says she moved the party here -- outside terre haute city limits -- when her permit was denied. she had hoped to host the party at her new business "exclusive event center" and use the money she made from the party for her start- up. kirchner says, "we have all these people that come from out of town to our city and they make all this money off of us and it's like why can't one of us make this money and then put it not only put it back into our city but feed our families off of this." kirchner worked with her attorney at ellis law to secure this location where crews are now working to clear and level the lot. four to five hundred people are expected at the 3 day block party. kirchner explains she has all the necessary paperwork and the party is happening... but she understands why some may have concerns. "i would expect for every business to have concerns as i would if it was in my area around my business but what i would like to also make clear is that we're taking every step and every precautiont that we can knowingly to make sure this is safe for not only all the people attending but for all the businesses around." kirchner says she has hired the same security company being used at the fairgrounds... and canceled the burnout contest to alleviate safety concerns. the after party starts at 9 each night and it is 20- dollars at the gate to get in. live in vigo county, heather good, news 10. meanwhile, indiana state police say they're