Speech to Text for Rose offense returns talent

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the fighting engineers will embrace a big challenge.. rose will play the defending national champ mount union to begin the season.. the purple raiders only gave up 13 points per game last season.. but the rose- hulman offense thinks it can put numbers on the board.. the engineers return a lot of pieces .. including h-c- a-c rushing champ garrett wight and quarterback andrew dion.. coach jeff sokol says that experience definitely helps. we've got guys that are proven, that have done it on saturdays in the fall. it's a lot easier to go into a season when you know you have guys that are experienced and have been successful. we definitely see ourselves getting out there and moving a lot quicker. our first practice we didn't miss a beat. we were right out there and going again. it should be pretty good. i'm pretty excited to see what our offense can do this year. that week one showdown is on the road for the engineers .. rose hulman travels to mount union a week from saturday. that's it for sports. we're going to take a quick timeout. news 10