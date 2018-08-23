Clear

Rose offense returns talent

Engineers ready for upcoming season.

Posted: Wed Aug 22 20:40:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 22 20:40:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Rose offense returns talent

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the fighting engineers will embrace a big challenge.. rose will play the defending national champ mount union to begin the season.. the purple raiders only gave up 13 points per game last season.. but the rose- hulman offense thinks it can put numbers on the board.. the engineers return a lot of pieces .. including h-c- a-c rushing champ garrett wight and quarterback andrew dion.. coach jeff sokol says that experience definitely helps. we've got guys that are proven, that have done it on saturdays in the fall. it's a lot easier to go into a season when you know you have guys that are experienced and have been successful. we definitely see ourselves getting out there and moving a lot quicker. our first practice we didn't miss a beat. we were right out there and going again. it should be pretty good. i'm pretty excited to see what our offense can do this year. that week one showdown is on the road for the engineers .. rose hulman travels to mount union a week from saturday. that's it for sports. we're going to take a quick timeout. news 10
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose offense returns talent

Image

Brookins ready for senior year

Image

North and South V. ready for showdown

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

A night of Scouting

Image

Vigo County Education Foundation awards 150 grants

Image

"It's all costs that we weren't expecting," Maintenance issues put financial strain on humane societ

Image

Indiana State Police on Diesel Fest

Image

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Image

Changes to Illinois FOID card coming

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage