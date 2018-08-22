Speech to Text for Brookins ready for senior year

season on the football field.. and looks to make his biggest impact yet.. former terre haute north running back ricky brookins is back with i-u football for his senior season .. it's set to be the final chapter in his journey as a hoosier.. which started as a walk-on his freshman year.. brookins is now a veteran in a deep indiana backfield.. and we'll see him in a versatile role this year.. especially on punt and kick return teams.. brookins has improved year after year during his time at indiana.. and he can't wait to show what he can do in his senior year. show what we can do. i-u's season opener is just ten days away.. the hoosiers begin the year on the road in miami as they the hoosiers begin the year on the road in miami as they take on f-i-u.. that game is a week from saturday.. on september 1st..