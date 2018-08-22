Clear

North and South V. ready for showdown

Vermillion County rivalry renewed on Friday night.

Posted: Wed Aug 22 20:16:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 22 20:16:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for North and South V. ready for showdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

confidence.. the falcons picked up a week one win over 4-a evansville bosse and earned their head coach his 100th victory.. but north vermillion has already put that behind them.. and turned their attention to a big rivalry game.. this friday night it's the vermillion county rivalry game against south vee.. what you're seeing here is last year's matchup.. which was a huge win for the falcons.. you might remember the wildcats took a 21-point lead in the 1st quarter before north vermillion rattled off 42 unanswered.. coach brian crabtree expects a good football game this year on the falcons' home field.. and he says there's one thing you can count on in cayuga on friday night. as a whole class. for the wildcats .. they know it will be a challenge against the county rivals.. south vermillion hasn't beaten north since 2009.. they thought they'd reversed their fortunes last year before the game slipped away.. but be sure this squad learned their lesson.. greg barrett's squad enters the matchup with a win under their belt.. and senior gary spence says it would be satisfying to get win number two against the falcons.. it's an important game. meanwhile.. one wabash valley senior gears up for his final
