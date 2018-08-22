Clear

A night of Scouting

It took place at Clabber Girl in Terre Haute.

Posted: Wed Aug 22 19:49:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 22 19:49:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for A night of Scouting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

boy scout values. all of those traits were honored tonight at the night of scouting event. it took place at clabber girl in terre haute. the event recognizes the contributions of members both young and old. tonight boy scout ed pease received the good scout award. organizers say it's thanks for the many ways he's helped out the program. [b19]night of scouting-sot "we are able to recognize the leaders in our community who's a good role model for young men in our community but also it serves to highlight scouting and what scouting offers to the wabash valley.. " this is the 5th year for this event. with the start of a new school year comes high
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose offense returns talent

Image

Brookins ready for senior year

Image

North and South V. ready for showdown

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

A night of Scouting

Image

Vigo County Education Foundation awards 150 grants

Image

"It's all costs that we weren't expecting," Maintenance issues put financial strain on humane societ

Image

Indiana State Police on Diesel Fest

Image

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Image

Changes to Illinois FOID card coming

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage