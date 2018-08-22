Speech to Text for Vigo County Education Foundation awards 150 grants

help in their mission to educate children. today the vigo county education foundation gave out 150 mini grants. the grants amounted to more than 90-thousand dollars. the money will be used to improve learning in the classroom. "my grant is called if you let a child write a book. my students follow the writing patterns of the laura joffe numeroff if you give a mouse a cookie book which is a book everybody loves. so they get to write their own version and a hardcover and it becomes keepsake." vigo county education foundation members held today's meeting at sarah scott middle school in terre haute. a wabash valley city is working to get