Speech to Text for "It's all costs that we weren't expecting," Maintenance issues put financial strain on humane societ

shelter is costing a lot of work and "money" for staff. tonight -- they say they need your help. news 10s alia blackburn joins us now in our studio. she has more on how this setback is causing a "string" of problems. it's new for you tonight at 10. [b9]sullivan co. humane society issues-fronted pkg the sullivan county humane society says it's "your" generosity that keeps their operation going ... staff members work overtime to care for animals in need... that's a hard job to do -- when your facility mostly relies on donations. "right now it's been kitten season so it's been busy." as animals come in... "we've had up to around 60" the work never ends... "you get trained very quickly..." at the sullivan county humane society... myra vandevender has been on staff for about 8 months... "we have two now that only two of them work ... one of our exhaust fans" and the job isn't getting easier. "all of the openings in the building are trying to suck in so much air that it's not allowing the air that's inside the building to release out." negative air pressure is causing a string of problems for the facility... and broken exhaust fans -- are just the beginning... "we have to choose between having air in the back or using the hot water, and we need the hot water because it helps clean everything." vandevender says it's a strain just to keep the hot water... the water heater "and" the heating and cooling system -- can't run at the same time. they've been opening kennel windows -- to keep animals comfortable. "she's got some runny eyes." and even that's not easy to do... "not able to get all the dirty air out it makes bad air quality for the animals, especially we have run into a few of them getting sick." all factoring in to a costly problem... "something like this, the estimate is about $10,000 which is not something we were expecting at all." the humane society started a repair fund for donations to help with the unexpected costs.. we have a link to that on our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. back to you. the lyford y remains under construction.