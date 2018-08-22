Speech to Text for Indiana State Police on Diesel Fest

they're working extra to make sure people stay safe this weekend. indiana state police say they'll be paying close attention to events "after" the fest. they say many of the after partys will host hundreds of trucks and people, which can lead to dangerous situations. they're asking for compliance from folks who attend these parties. they will be out enforcing all laws. they want folks to have fun, but they also want them to stay safe. [b4]indiana state police on diesel-sot "any time that you have maybe 500 to 800 people at one party, maybe pushing a thousand, you that has the potential for danger. so we're going to try to be on top of that at the get go." indiana state police say things like reckless driving, burnouts, excessive smoke, and speeding are all traffic violations and will land in a citation for the driver. those violations will end in arrest if police find alcohol is involved.