Clear

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Some may call it growing pains. But, in the case of an emergency, officials want you to know there is a plan in place. Parke county officials have a plan to get patients from point A to point B in the Clinton and Terre Haute, while navigating the construction.

Posted: Wed Aug 22 15:51:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 22 15:51:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

case of an emergency.. officials want you to know there is a plan in place. news 10 "abby kirk" paid anothe visit to the lyford "y" road construction project. she tells us how parke county officials plan to get patients from point "a" to point "b" in clinton and terre haute.. while navigating the construction. abby. the construction might be a headache for drivers, but it's more of a safety concern for first responders. where time could mean the difference between life and death. nat "does this hinder us responding from rockville or say montezuma, um, to the lyford south area? ... it does." responding from rockville or say montezuma, um, to the lyford south area? ... it does." sgt. brad mc-neil says their response times have been slighlty affected for those who live south of the lyford "y".. along u-s 41. nat that's because of closures of both u-s 41 at the lyford y and state road 59 south of mansfield. "people need to move over, stop when they see us, so we can get through." but, mc-neil says construction, won't stop him from doing his job... "the public is number one and our priority. and if they need us. and first responders were definitely going to do what we have to do get there on time and to help them." parke county's e-m-s director is advising resident to use a detour and use "illiana e- m-s" during phase two. and when phase 3 of the project begins---"i-u health lifeline" will be on standby. "it's taken a lot of time for people to get use to it. they're running stop signs and doing u turns. and doing things are very hazardous. and we were down here enforcing a lot of it. lyford, mecca, and rockville fire departments have similar plans in place to make sure everyone recieves care when they need it. "people are taking detours on the county roads that are narrow, trying to get through traffic, um...safely and quickly as possible to get to our scenes and the same thing for the fire departments." the parke county e-m-a director told me that if you see an emergency vehicle with it's lights and sirens activated.. pull off the road if possible. back to you. [543]x traffic alert-vo map and a quick traffic alert reminder starting this
