Changes to Illinois FOID card coming

for an expiring gun ownership card.. and that has gun shop owners nervous.. good evening and thanks for joining us. at five.. we told you the grace period for an expiring gun ownership card in illinois would be doubling. govenor bruce rauner signed the law on tuesday. but some gun shop owners say.. they had no idea it had happened. news 10's lacey clifton joins us live in the studio to break down how it could impact gun dealers. [b2]foid card change-fronted pkg in this new 60 day grace period-- "foid" cards will also stay active. this is something new-- that the current 30 day grace period doesn't offer. but as i found out today-- this change has one local gun dealer scratching his head. when walking into a gun store in illinois-- you'll want to have your firearm owner id card or "foid" ready. "technically you're not even supposed to in illinois not supposed to touch guns or ammo without a current valid foid card without me seeing it before you doing this stuff." but in 20-19-- a foid card will be active for 60 days "after" it expires. that's if the card holder has already applied for a new card. this is troubling to edgar county gun shop owner randy sutton. "say you walked in with your gun card and you're within that period of time that its still a valid card-- well you may never have even applied for a new card. how am i supposed to know that?" sutton says this creates a grey area for gun dealers and card holders alike. luckily-- the law doesn't kick in until next year-- so sutton has time to track down how he should cover his bases. but-- he says there's a bigger problem at play for gun dealers. "they can pass a gun law or several gun laws say two weeks or a month ago and the dealer has no information from the state that these laws are passed. it's up to us to abide by the law but most of us gun dealers don't know what the law is." in the future-- sutton hopes the state will work on a smoother way to get updated legislation to gun dealers. "they've got all of our information as far as a dealer, they've got our email addresses. it would be nice if they said, hey, we just passed this, we want you to know about it." again-- this new law doesn't take effect until january 1st 20-19. if you have any questions about the foid card application or renewal process-- we have how to contact illinois state police on our website-- wthi tv dot com. back to you.