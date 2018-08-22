Speech to Text for First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

a plan to get around construction.. that's for those who live near the south end of the "lyford y". because of that.. they say their response times "will" be affected for people in those areas along u-s 41. on monday.. u-s 41 from state road 1-63 was closed.. starting saturday .. the entire intersection will close. that construction will cause delays getting patients to hospitals in clinton and terre haute. news 10's abby kirk tells us how the parke county sheriff's department plans to get around the construction. the construction might be a headache for some drivers, but it's more than a headache for first responders.... where time could mean the difference between life and death. emergency crews say when roads shut down.. response times are impacted. currently.. parke county is dealing with "2"-projects at once. the lyford intersection changes and state road "59" project near mansfield. parke county emergency management agency says several surrounding agencies are stepping up to help out.. in case of an emergency. as always.. drivers are reminded to pull over if you see an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens activated. "people are taking detours on the county roads that are narrow, trying to get through traffic, um...safely and quickly as possible to get to our scenes and the same thing for the fire departments." the e-m-s director told me that she is asking that everyone please pull off the road whenever possible. and put your car at a complete stop ---when emergency vehicles are passing .... again.. the entire intersection will be closed starting saturday.. but the indiana department of transportation says it will be re-open on monday with the "t" shape and no detours.