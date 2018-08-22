Clear

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Some may call it growing pains. But, in the case of an emergency, officials want you to know there is a plan in place. Parke county officials have a plan to get patients from point A to point B in the Clinton and Terre Haute, while navigating the construction.

the construction might be a headache for some drivers, but it's more than a headache for first responders.... where time could mean the difference between life and death. emergency crews say when roads shut down.. response times are impacted. currently.. parke county is dealing with "2"-projects at once. the lyford intersection changes and state road "59" project near mansfield. parke county emergency management agency says several surrounding agencies are stepping up to help out.. in case of an emergency. as always.. drivers are reminded to pull over if you see an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens activated. "people are taking detours on the county roads that are narrow, trying to get through traffic, um...safely and quickly as possible to get to our scenes and the same thing for the fire departments." the e-m-s director told me that she is asking that everyone please pull off the road whenever possible. and put your car at a complete stop ---when emergency vehicles are passing .... again.. the entire intersection will be closed starting saturday.. but the indiana department of transportation says it will be re-open on monday with the "t" shape and no detours.
Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

