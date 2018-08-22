Speech to Text for Gardening in Fall, Can You Do It? Part 2

and summer activity, but.. cooler temperatures mean the gardening season may soon be over. storm team 10's chris piper did some digging today, he found out.. your garden may have a bit more time to thrive. he joins us now live from the "i-s-u community garden" with more. patrece and rondrell, so many people love fall and get excited when they hear cooler temperatures are coming. but what about the people who love to garden? the good news is, you don't have to end your planting fun just yet. comfortable days, and cool, crisp nights mean one thing ... fall is on it's way. "well for us, fall really starts right, just before labor day is when people start to get into the fall planting mode." tom cummins is co-owner of the apple house in terre haute. he says with cooler temperatures in the forecast, people will really start looking forward to fall. "well i think you start to see some cooler temperatures. you know, we still have some hot days but we also can have some very nice, cool weather." but some people may be worried, because they fear it's time for planting season to come to an end. however, cummins says that's not the case. "it's just an outstanding time to plant. you've got everything in place that you need, you've got soil temperatures that are high, you have cooler days coming on, somewhat increased rainfall." and he says it also goes farther than the weather. "when you plant in the fall, you get a full season of root growth on that new planting, and another full season next spring, and those plants are really in good shape to go into that first hot summer." so what can you do now? cummins says a little maintence never hurts, and this season will be friendly to planting lots of different varieties. "if your yard needs to be renovated or over seeded, it's probably the best time of the year to do that. trees, shrubs, evergreens, perennials, roses, all those things can be installed in the fall." so for those of us who want to keep making our yards beautiful, enjoy the cooler temperatures, and you'll see big results next spring. if you'd like to know more gardening tips, or information about the apple house, we've linked you to their facebook page and website on our website, that's at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting in terre haute, chris piper, storm team