ISU students experience the "Taste of Terre Haute" on campus

Wednesday students on campus had the chance to get a "Taste of Terre Haute." Local restaurants came out to show new students what the city has to offer.

Posted: Wed Aug 22 15:21:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 22 15:21:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

new students feel welcome .. today students on campus had the chance to get a "taste of terre haute" local restaurants came out to show them what the city has to offer.. restaurants say it's imporant for students to get involved on campus. beacuse we do a lot of business with isu and they are loyal customers to us.. we try to give them back something "cackleberries" works with the university often by catering sporting events.. a big rivalry on the field this weekend. north vermillion takes on south vermillion..
