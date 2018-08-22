Speech to Text for Program launching bright futures for local kids with change in location

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

helping "launch" a brighter future for kids. "launch academy" in brazil, indiana recently moved into a building on state road 59... just north of u-s 40. this new facility has more space. with that space -- the program added extended hours for care. right now, there are two classrooms with different focuses on education. the director, pam fischer -- told us pre-k programs offer a lot. she said these programs are even more important as the state sets higher standards for students. truthfully.. kindergarten is the new first grade, in the old days, kids would go in and learn their alphabet in kindergarten, now -- you're a day late and a dollar short if you don't know it when you get in there. fischer told us they had just a week and a half to get the building ready before classes started. she said 50 volunteers helped make it all possible. i-s-u continues to make all it's