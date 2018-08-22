Clear

A new scholarship fund in Illinois could keep students in-state.

Rauner says the scholarship will make Illinois colleges more affordable and allow the state to better compete with out-of-state institutions that offer more financial aid.

Posted: Wed Aug 22 15:17:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 22 15:17:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for A new scholarship fund in Illinois could keep students in-state.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high school graduates in illinois. the state is creating a new merit-based scholarship. the goal is to keep high school graduates in in-state school. govenor bruce rauner says enrollment has fallen at public universities by more than 8 percent. this scholarship will make illinois colleges more affordable to compete with out of state schools. rauner signed the measure into law tuesday. the "aim high grant pilot program" will provide 50 miillion dollars in financial aid. and universities will match the state's 25 million dollars. [b15]x consumer alert-open off top a new convenience store and gas station will
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Image

Changes to Illinois FOID card coming

Image

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Image

Gardening in Fall, Can You Do It? Part 2

Image

ISU students experience the "Taste of Terre Haute" on campus

Image

Program launching bright futures for local kids with change in location

Image

Maui Stop & Shop to open at old Mike's Market location

Image

A new scholarship fund in Illinois could keep students in-state.

Image

Investigators: Local winery owner did not have proper alcohol permits for location

Image

Gardening in Fall, Can You Do It? Part 1

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage