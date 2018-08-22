Speech to Text for A new scholarship fund in Illinois could keep students in-state.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high school graduates in illinois. the state is creating a new merit-based scholarship. the goal is to keep high school graduates in in-state school. govenor bruce rauner says enrollment has fallen at public universities by more than 8 percent. this scholarship will make illinois colleges more affordable to compete with out of state schools. rauner signed the measure into law tuesday. the "aim high grant pilot program" will provide 50 miillion dollars in financial aid. and universities will match the state's 25 million dollars. [b15]x consumer alert-open off top a new convenience store and gas station will