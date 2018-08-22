Clear

Investigators: Local winery owner did not have proper alcohol permits for location

Indiana State Excise Police investigated a local winery owner after complaints over a business in Linton. They said she did not have proper alcohol permits.

alcohol... without having permits to do so. excise police started investigating "cheryl riddle" i may. she owns the "huckleberry hill winery". there's a main location in bloomfield ... and a location in linton. the case focuses on the linton location. excise officers said riddle didn't have permits to sell or make alcohol at the linton location. according to court documents, in may -- officers told riddle to stop alcohol operations in linton. but... at later visits in july, they said alcohol was still being sold and produced. investigators said riddle admitted to.. but also denied.. any wrong-doing. we told you yesterday.. parke county emergency
