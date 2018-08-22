Clear

Gardening in Fall, Can You Do It? Part 1

Some people are ready for the cooler fall temperatures, but gardeners may not be ready to put away the shovel yet.

just heard from kevin.. temperatures were a bit cooler across the valley today. and those cooler conditions have many of you thinking about a season change. in today's green living report.. storm team 10's "chris piper" joins us now live from isu's community garden. "chris".. i understand the fall season is actually a great time to do some planting. [e2]fall gardening yard work-live vo that's right heather. the dip in degrees has many folks getting the itch for autumn. and if you still have some planting to do.. that's good news! today.. i stopped by the apple house here in terre haute and spoke to co- owner "tom cummins". he says "fall" is actually one of the best times to get your planting done. that's because of the great conditions weather-wise. plus.. the plants get a leg-up for next spring. //////// "when you plant in the fall, you get a full season of root growth on that new planting, and another full season next spring, and those plants are really in good shape to go into that first hot summer." ///////// now coming up at six, i'll have more on when tom says fall starts for them, along with some small things you can be doing right now in your yard and garden. reporting live in terre haute.. chris piper.. storm team 10. news 10 first at five will be right back! let's take a look at this wednesday's top
