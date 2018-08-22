Speech to Text for Wednesday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 80. light and variable wind. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 57. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. around 54. north northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 80. light and variable wind. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 57. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. around 54. north northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 80. light and variable wind. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 57. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. summer isn't over just yet. in fact.. we are exactly