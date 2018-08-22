Speech to Text for Vincennes seeks levee certification

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

levee. that certification could mean savings for it's residents. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" is live in vincennes and explains how this could effect you. gary.. this concrete wall is passed by residents here in vincennes every day. as the city's levee, it is protecting lives, property and possibly your wallet. vincennes' river walk has become a destination in the last few years. whether it's food trucks, festivals, or just walk on a nice day. but running along the river walk is the city's life line. "the vincennes levee was built in the mid 1950's. there were three sections built along the north end of town and along the river. and there were two more sections planned for the south end of town that were never completed due to what we believe are right of way issues." completed in 1960 the levee was essentially left as is. "there was never a funding mechanism set up to fund ongoing operation and maintenance. and there were a lot of things that kind of slipped through the cracks." in 2006, fema began updating their flood maps. requiring vincennes to get "certified". the city is now working to make sure the levee is up to code. "they don't want to show any levee on the maps as providing more protection than it actually provides." currently, vincennes is labeled as a flood plain that is protected by a levee. if the city does not prove that the levee adequately protects the city, residents would be required to purchase flood insurance. levee superintendent hunter pinnell believes that those changes won't be necessary. "our hope is that in the end we'll go on just as we always have and people will see no change in their flood insurance." if the city's flood plain status changes, there also be changes made to the city's building code. pinnell says they are hopeful for a positive outcome on the certification. reporting live in vincennes, gary brian news 10". a picture perfect summer.. almost "fall-like".. day across the wabash