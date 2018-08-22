Clear

Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

A doorbell camera catches a porch pirate trying to sneak off with an air conditioning unit.

Posted: Wed Aug 22 08:49:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 22 08:50:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Denise Yost

Speech to Text for Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

A THIEF IN DES MOINES IOWA WAS CAUGHT IN THE ACT... THANKS TO A DOORBELL CAMERA. AS BRYNN CARMAN REPORTS... THE HOMEOWNER CONFRONTED THE PORCH PIRATE ... WHO WAS TRYING TO SNEAK OFF WITH HIS AIR CONDITIONING UNIT. Nats "Put that back right now I'm calling the police" IT WAS A WAKE UP CALL JASON CLINE WASN'T READY FOR.... A MAN WITH A BIKE WALKS UP TO HIS HOME AND GRABS THE AIR CONDITIONING UNIT RIGHT OFF THE FRONT PORCH. BUT THE MAN WAS CAUGHT IN THE ACT, THANKS TO CLINE'S HOME SECURITY SYTEM. Nats "Put it back." YOU CAN SEE THE ROBBER HAD THE AC UNIT LOADED ONTO A TRAILOR ON THE BACK OF HIS BIKE. BUT AFTER CLINE YELLED AT THE MAN THIS HAPPENED..... Nats "It just looked like junk." "Put it back!" IT'S HARD TO HEAR, BUT CLINE SAYS THE PORCH PIRATE SAYS THE MAN THOUGHT IT WAS JUST JUNK. AND THEN HE RETURNS THE UNIT BACK TO THE PORCH. THE WHOLE ENCOUNTER IS SOMETHING SGT. PAUL PARIZEK WITH DES MOINES POLICE RARELY SEES. Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines Police: "That video and him responding the way he did is surprising. Not everybody is going to come across such a passive criminal." WHILE IT'S NOT VERY OFTEN A THIEF RETURNS WHAT HE WAS TRYING TO STEAL, THIS TYPE OF CRIME IS SOMETHING SERGEANT PARIZEK SAYS HAPPENS A LOT. Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines Police: "But when you come to property crimes there is probably several hundred of them a week that are reported. Some of them are small items, some of them are large items." THAT'S WHY HE RECOMMENDS HOMEOWNERS DO ANYTHING THEY CAN TO KEEP CRIMINALS AWAY. Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines Police: "What we are seeing now is this new technology is much more affordable than it was maybe 10 years ago, so we see it more and more often. And I think that's going to have a huge impact down the road on these types of property crimes." AND IN THIS CASE, THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO REALLY PAID OFF FOR CLINE.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash

Image

August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!

Image

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

Image

Lifeline Law just as relevant; protecting underage rights

Image

International Overdose Awareness Day

Image

High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news.

Image

Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

Image

The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage