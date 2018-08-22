Speech to Text for Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

A THIEF IN DES MOINES IOWA WAS CAUGHT IN THE ACT... THANKS TO A DOORBELL CAMERA. AS BRYNN CARMAN REPORTS... THE HOMEOWNER CONFRONTED THE PORCH PIRATE ... WHO WAS TRYING TO SNEAK OFF WITH HIS AIR CONDITIONING UNIT. Nats "Put that back right now I'm calling the police" IT WAS A WAKE UP CALL JASON CLINE WASN'T READY FOR.... A MAN WITH A BIKE WALKS UP TO HIS HOME AND GRABS THE AIR CONDITIONING UNIT RIGHT OFF THE FRONT PORCH. BUT THE MAN WAS CAUGHT IN THE ACT, THANKS TO CLINE'S HOME SECURITY SYTEM. Nats "Put it back." YOU CAN SEE THE ROBBER HAD THE AC UNIT LOADED ONTO A TRAILOR ON THE BACK OF HIS BIKE. BUT AFTER CLINE YELLED AT THE MAN THIS HAPPENED..... Nats "It just looked like junk." "Put it back!" IT'S HARD TO HEAR, BUT CLINE SAYS THE PORCH PIRATE SAYS THE MAN THOUGHT IT WAS JUST JUNK. AND THEN HE RETURNS THE UNIT BACK TO THE PORCH. THE WHOLE ENCOUNTER IS SOMETHING SGT. PAUL PARIZEK WITH DES MOINES POLICE RARELY SEES. Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines Police: "That video and him responding the way he did is surprising. Not everybody is going to come across such a passive criminal." WHILE IT'S NOT VERY OFTEN A THIEF RETURNS WHAT HE WAS TRYING TO STEAL, THIS TYPE OF CRIME IS SOMETHING SERGEANT PARIZEK SAYS HAPPENS A LOT. Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines Police: "But when you come to property crimes there is probably several hundred of them a week that are reported. Some of them are small items, some of them are large items." THAT'S WHY HE RECOMMENDS HOMEOWNERS DO ANYTHING THEY CAN TO KEEP CRIMINALS AWAY. Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines Police: "What we are seeing now is this new technology is much more affordable than it was maybe 10 years ago, so we see it more and more often. And I think that's going to have a huge impact down the road on these types of property crimes." AND IN THIS CASE, THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO REALLY PAID OFF FOR CLINE.