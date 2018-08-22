Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!
Exactly how much is a tooth going for these days? We break it down.
Posted: Wed Aug 22 08:28:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 22 08:30:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Denise Yost
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
74°
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
71°
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72°
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Rockville
Few Clouds
72°
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
72°
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Brazil
Few Clouds
74°
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Marshall
Few Clouds
74°
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Nice Days Ahead
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
Authorities: Iowa student killed by Mexican in US illegally
Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home
Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found
Purdue students say offensive comedy show caused them to leave in protest
"It was kind of a bombshell" Local parent reacts to new head lice procedure for Vigo County Schools
Police search for man accused of using a stolen credit card
"Gesture of love": Photo of police officer breastfeeding malnourished baby goes viral
Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors
Vigo County Sheriff's Office warns of ransomware computer hacks
Plea hearing canceled for a woman accused in her child's death
Latest Video
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Thief Caught On Doorbell Cam Returns AC Unit
CAUGHT ON CAM: 1 Hurt in Police Chopper Crash
August 22 is National Tooth Fairy Day!
Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign
Lifeline Law just as relevant; protecting underage rights
International Overdose Awareness Day
High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news.
Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy
The rain is gone...now we have a cooldown
In Case You Missed It
Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors
Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home
K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer
Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center
THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues
State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm
Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out
Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving
Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands
Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage