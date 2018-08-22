Clear

Teacher Hunts For Kidney Match With Roadside Sign

A Georgia teacher in need of a kidney is searching for a match in a unique way.

A GEORGIA TEACHER IN NEED OF A KIDNEY, IS SEARCHING FOR A DONOR MATCH IN A UNIQUE WAY. ADAM HARDING REPORTS. --REPORTER PKG-AS FOLLOWS-- "See if we see anybody down here." ON THE SIDE OF THIS ATLANTA HIGHWAY... Nats "It's hot today!" LIFE CAN SEEM BUSY. Nats "I got sunblock on." CARS PASSING BY... Nats FASTER THAN TIME. "Thank you, sir. God bless ya." AND ALL SAM WORLEY WANTS TO DO... Nats "Hi there!" IS HIT THE BRAKES. FOR WEEKS, HE'S BEEN WALKING UP TO DRIVERS. Nats "I'm not taking money but if you'd take a card, I'd appreciate it." HE DOESN'T WANT A HAND-OUT-- "Thank you, God bless you." Nats "I'm not taking money but I have a card for the Piedmont donation number." HE WANTS A CHANCE TO LIVE. "If you could share me online I'd appreciate it, I'm trying to get a kidney." "I was sitting at this light at this intersection one day on the way home from work and I thought it's something. It's something." SAM SAYS HE'S BEEN ON A WAIT-LIST FOR SIX YEARS -- "In 5 more years I might be too sick to do this to get a kidney. The wait time keeps increasing. Right now they tell me 10 years but when the 10 years is up they could be telling me 15 to 20. I don't have that time." HE'S NOT WILLING TO JUST SIT AROUND ANY LONGER -- " I figure desperate times, desperate measures." SO A FEW TIMES A WEEK... Nats "Can I give you a card?" YOU'LL FIND HIM HERE. Nats "If you could share me online, I'd appreciate it. It's got the donor number for Piedmont and my name on it." SHARING HIS STORY... Nats "Thank you very much." IN HOPES OF FINDING THAT PERFECT MATCH. Passenger: "I think it's extraordinarily creative." "I actually had one lady one day ask me is this for real? I was like, yes ma'am. I think they're just in shock that there's people on this list for that long and there's people dying while they're waiting, and I don't want to be that person." IT'S LIKE A FULL-TIME JOB. "Pretty unusual that I got 2 people off the bat like that." "If you had completed the initial conference room project, the first one--" BUT HE ALREADY HAS ONE OF THOSE. "Worley is amazing, I mean, he's the type of person that would really do anything for his students." TALK TO ANY OF HIS STUDENTS AT THE ART INSTITUTE-- Nats YOU'LL QUICKLY SEE WHY SAM'S NOT IN THIS FIGHT ALONE. Student "This is someone who I feel like, deserves it, he deserves more time to be here, he's not done yet." AND ON THIS DAY -- Nats student yelling, lifting arm "SAMMY!" THOSE HE TEACHES IN THE CLASSROOM ARE GIVING BACK-- Female student handing out card: "if there's anything you guys could do..." TO HELP A MAN-- Nats "I'm just trying not to cry." WHO'S NOT WILLING TO QUIT. Nats hugging students "Well, thank you guys" A TEAM EFFORT... Nats of cars THAT REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN. Nats "A kidney. Yes sir. If you could share my card, I'd appreciate it." IN ATLANTA, ADAM HARDING CBS 46 NEWS.
