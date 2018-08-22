Speech to Text for Lifeline Law just as relevant; protecting underage rights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

session right now. "welcome week" can bring some "un-welcomed" issues to campus. that includes underage drinking. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain how lawmakers are making sure students get medical help when needed. ////////// here i have indiana's lifelife law. it was passed "6" years ago -- but still just as relevant today! it protects young people -- like new students here at isu -- when they call "9-1-1". that is -- calling for an under-age person who has been drinking too much and needs medical help. i just got off the phone with vigo county's "9-1-1" center. they say -- calls like this do happen around school time. they were not able to share specific call numbers. according to the law -- a person under "21" would not be arrested or face legal consequenses for calling. even if they also were drinking or had alcohol on them. "so if you've been drinking, before maybe you're afraid to call the police if someone's been sexually molested or you're afraid to be tehre at the time that the police come, you know now it's saying that even if you've been drinking, and you're under age or whatever, you won't be prosecuted if you do the right thing." again -- we want to remind young people about their rights. the law recently expanded to include "2" more issues -- young people could face. what's also included in the law -- coming up next 30 mins. a vigo county parent says -- she's concerned about the new procedure for head-lice. it's a story we of indiana's newer laws -- that protects young people. we're talking about the lifeline law. it was passed in "20-12" -- but recently saw some new changes. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down the rights of those under "21". schools like indiana state university are back in session this week. this time of the year -- underage drinking can spike. but what if a student is put in a situation where they're afraid to call "9-1-1" to get someone help -- because they've been drinking too. well -- there's a solution to that. at "5:30" -- we broke down the protection students and other young people have if a friend needs medical help. that's the lifeline law. the goal is to make sure no one loses their life to alcohol poisoning -- because of fear. according to the law -- a person under "21" will not be arrested or face legal consequenses for calling "9- 1-1". even if they also were drinking or had alcohol on them. as promised at "6" -- let's tal about the other "2" crimes lawmakers recently added. the lifeline law now includes calling about a "sexual offense". it also provides protection for the person calling to report any crime in general. to learn more about this law -- head over to our website at wthi tv dot com. live -- kt news 10. happening monday in terre haute -- the "rob pitts