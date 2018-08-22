Clear

International Overdose Awareness Day

Friday, August 31st at Western Indiana Recovery Services.FREE to all.

day friday, august 31st 5:00 pm - 6 p.m. 88 wabash court terre haute, behind the vigo co. courthouse on 1st street western indiana recovery services, an opioid treatment program of hamilton center, inc., will be hosting a butterfly release on friday august 31, 2018. there will be 115 butterflies released to represent the 115 people who lose their lives to opioid overdose each day in the united states. 5 p.m. - introduction by hamilton center, inc. ceo, melvin burks 5:15 p.m. - testimonials 5:30 p.m. - 115 butterflies released tours and refreshments will follow.
