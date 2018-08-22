Speech to Text for High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 77° Wednesday night: Clear and cool. Some fog possible. Low: 54° Thursday: Sunny again, slightly warmer. High: 79° Detailed Forecast: High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news. Look for a couple of sunny days with below normal temperatures. This weather will be ideal to get outside and enjoy. Whether you're mowing the grass, working around the house, or just need a reason soak up some vitamin D, these days will be rather pleasant. Another rain creating weather system looks to move into the area for this weekend. Rain chances return Friday, Saturday and Sunday.