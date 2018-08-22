Clear

High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 77° Wednesday night: Clear and cool. Some fog possible. Low: 54° Thursday: Sunny again, slightly warmer. High: 79°

Posted: Wed Aug 22 03:37:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 22 03:40:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High: 77° Wednesday night: Clear and cool. Some fog possible. Low: 54° Thursday: Sunny again, slightly warmer. High: 79° Detailed Forecast: High pressure is riding into the area; this is good news. Look for a couple of sunny days with below normal temperatures. This weather will be ideal to get outside and enjoy. Whether you're mowing the grass, working around the house, or just need a reason soak up some vitamin D, these days will be rather pleasant. Another rain creating weather system looks to move into the area for this weekend. Rain chances return Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

