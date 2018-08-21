Speech to Text for Local mom concerned about school corporation lice policy

procedure that's now active in vigo county schools. we've been following this story for about two weeks. that's when officials announced the change. the new procedure would allow students with lice or nits to remain in class -- pending at home treatment. continuing our coverage tonight is news 10's alia blackburn... she's in our newsroom to tell us why "one" parent says she's extremely concerned... [b10]vcsc lice policy folo-nsrm pkg this is the 6-page letter from "stephanie stonebreaker" to the vigo county school board. she handed out copies during last night's meeting. as a parent -- she says this procedure is uneccessary and it's leaving children at risk. "it was kind of a bombshell... it was like here's the first day of school, and you can't really enjoy it." parent -- stephanie stonebraker -- said it was the first day of classes when she found out about a new procedure for "head lice" in vigo county schools. "i don't think it's how they rolled it out, i think it's the issue that they are trying to roll it out." in a 6-page letter to school board members monday night... stonebraker said she was in disbelief to find out kids with live lice or nits can still remain in class. this is part of the new procedure -- adopted by vigo county schools. according to their website -- here's how it works... a school nurse will determine a child has lice. parents will be contacted by phone or by letter -- instructing them to start treatment at home. once the child returns -- a nurse will continue periodic checks -- in school -- until signs of lice are gone. the school corporation says this procedure was recommended by the c-d-c.... as a way to eliminate the stigma while keeping children in school. we went to twitter to get your thoughts... as of air-time -- 92- percent of you disagreed with the new procedure... stonebraker -- who has two kids in elementary school -- believes it just puts the burden on students and their parents... "it's their responsibility to think about all children, whether they have lice or not... and in this instance, i think they're more concerned about the vigo county school corporation and their numbers and their attendance." stonebraker hopes this will start a conversation.... one that includes "all" sides when it comes to the best interest of vigo county students... "ultimately, i think it's up to us and our community and what's the right fit for us and to be an advocate for yourself and for your family and to speak out on what you would like to happen." the school board "will" vote on making this procedure a policy in the near future... if you'd like to see the procedure in its entirety as well as stonebraker's letter to the board... we have links on our website wthi- tv-dot-com.