No Zebras, No Excuses

Posted: Tue Aug 21 19:23:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

they're learning an important lesson. tonight, the university hosted a program on preventing sexual misconduct. "no zebras, no excuses" is a performance-based intervention program. group educators walked the crowd through different situations. they highlighted how bystanders may safely intervene. [b16]isu no zebras no excuses-sot vo 00:21:55,07 "in a time when maybe an individual can't speak up for themself, we want to encourage their fellow sycamores to speak up for them" you may be wondering about the program's name "no zebra's." the group says to consider what happens if a lion approaches a herd of zebras. they're more powerful... and may get rid of the threat, if they stand together ... instead of running away. andrew luck got back on the field
