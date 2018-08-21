Speech to Text for Filling the need for EMT workers

trauma centers in indiana... there's also a need for trained e-m-ts to get patients to care. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the need is especially great for rural communites... like those found here in the valley. news 10's heather good explains how local high schoolers may be part of the solution. it's new for you tonight at 10. a new class is enlisting vermillion county high school seniors to fill the gap. students representing north and south vermillion high schools are getting the opportunity to train for a career -- before graduation. this is the first time an emergency medical technician course has been offered through the wabash river career and technical education district. seven students are enrolled and they could become the next generation of first responders serving this rural community. shaughnessy says, "emts and paramedics are hard to find and work in rural communities because typically big cities pay better so people go out there and do it. so our focus is to train high school seniors so when they graduate and they get their state license as an emt they'll be able to work locally and stay locally so we can keep people here." according to the state department of health... trauma remains the number one killer of people under 45. these students will learn how to respond to those cases through classroom lessons and hands on experience. shaughnessy says, "during the classroom time we'll do hands on skills also but they will do an internship at the hospital with 24 hours shadowing in the emergency department and then they'll do at least 24 to 48 hours of time on an ambulance, actually ride along with the ambulance crew doing the job." cheuvront says, "i think that'll be so much fun and just see what they do on a day to day basis." internships and ride alongs start after winter break... but students are already getting some practical training. cierra cheuvront, senior, says, "we learned cpr just this week. like in a week we learned how to do it." after students complete the year long course... they'll be ready to take a written exam and skills test so they can get their license. the course instructor says he hopes to grow the program and include students from parke, fountain and warren counties.