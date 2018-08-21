Clear

Regional Hospital Backpack program donation

Posted: Tue Aug 21 15:30:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 21 15:30:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

this morning for fuqua elementary students. principal mary beth harris didn't expect this many donations when she arrived at the hospital this morning .. employees gathered backpacks and school supplies to donate to those kids.. it's to help the students with their weekend backpack program. employees say they're proud of what they accomplished. everyone is unified everyone comes together to help a need. that we can assist in. more than 2 thousand 300 items were donated to the students...that includes 164 backpacks. the indianapolis colts took their first preseason loss of the
