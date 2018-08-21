Speech to Text for Lawrenceville Airport grant

large grant from the federal government. that grant would fix the airport's aging runways. but they have a lot of competition. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us why the lawrenceville-vincenne s airport says it's important. "the lawrenceville vincennes airport has been in this location since the early 1940's, when it began it's life as a military installation. the airport is now looking to the federal government for help to fix it's aging runways." on a dreary tuesday morning you'll find airport manager kurtis schwartz inspecting the runways. inspections become more important the older the runways get. "most runways, most aviation pavement, has a 25 year span. our runways are almost thirty five years old." the runways have passed their expiration date. however the airport has had a hard time to repave. "if it was 2 million dollars our percentage, if it's only five percent, would be $100,000. that's a lot of money to come out of our pockets." the airport is now seeking new funding from the federal government. in march president trump passed the consolidated appropriations act. the bill gave one billion dollars to the faa towards their airport improvement program. "there's several airports in indiana and illinois and all over the united states that's been selected. but we're all going for that one billion dollars of funding that's there and we hope to atleast get 7 of that, seven million dollars." the airport is requesting around three and a half million dollars to fix each of the two runways. additionally they are seeking $700,000 for a perimeter fence. "we're trying to get those projects submitted, get them reviewed by the faa, and hopefully we qualify and are justifyed in getting those funds to do that." "the airport is one of twenty non-primary airports in the state of illinois that is eligible for the grant. that is out of over 1,000 airports nationwide. in lawrence county, gary brian news 10."