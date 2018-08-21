Speech to Text for Oblong Sewer Survey

can get expensive. it's "your" tax money that pays for it. the village of oblong, illinois wants to save you money... but you have to act fast! news 10's lacey clifton joins us in the studio to tell us how. the village of oblong recently found out it's eligible for a big grant. now-- nobody wants to turn down free money! but-- it is a race against the clock to get the legwork in to apply. filtering used water is a dirty process.. "this was built in the very early 70's, we don't have any industrial or any other type of waste other than just residential, so other than just residential, so its taken a long time for our lagoon to fill up." but as public works superintendent gary lanter says-- the time is finally coming around for the village of oblong. "our pond is basically filling up with sludge. we have less water area so mother nature doesn't have as much room to do her job." that's where a grant the village of oblong wants to apply for comes in. as mayor teresa fielder says-- the price tag to drain out the pond's sludge is pretty high. "our estimated cost for the lagoon cleanout is around 400 thousand dollars. so by getting 200 thousand dollars, that is going to help us immensely." "public works superintendent gary lanter says the lagoon isn't in a dire state of affairs right now. but he says that by fixing it early, it could save taxpayers money in the long run." "every year you gain more sludge and the project cost goes up a little bit, so when you're trying to save money, it seems like you can never get ahead." but lanter says the time is now for sewer customers to fill out surveys that would qualify the village for the needed grant. " get those in they're very important. if we can get enough of those in and qualify for the grant, and get some help with those in and qualify for the grant, and get some help with this project, we'll be able to keep your sewer bills affordable." fielder says the surveys need to be postmarked before august 25th. that's this saturday. sewer customers even get a 5 dollar credit for completing it.